LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
12:08 p.m. — Package theft, 700 block of Bryant Avenue.
Monday
6:02 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of Cayuse Street.
1:14 p.m. — A fenced property was broken into and car parts were stolen, 2900 block of Melrose Street.
10:14 a.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, N. Fourth Ave. and W. George Street.
8:56 a.m. — Theft, 900 block of N. Ninth Avenue.
College Place
Wednesday
5:48 a.m. — Driver side mirror of a vehicle broken off overnight, 400 block of SE Fourth Street.
Tuesday
1:05 p.m. — Package theft, 900 block of NE Andy Lane.
12:08 p.m. — Package theft, 500 block of SW Third Street.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
1:17 p.m. — Dalton J. Bennett for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and investigation of a felony DOC violation.
Columbia County
Wednesday
10:09 a.m. — Robert L. Lambert Jr., for investigation of residential burglary.