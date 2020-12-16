LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

12:08 p.m. — Package theft, 700 block of Bryant Avenue.

Monday

6:02 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of Cayuse Street.

1:14 p.m. — A fenced property was broken into and car parts were stolen, 2900 block of Melrose Street.

10:14 a.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, N. Fourth Ave. and W. George Street.

8:56 a.m. — Theft, 900 block of N. Ninth Avenue.

College Place

Wednesday

5:48 a.m. — Driver side mirror of a vehicle broken off overnight, 400 block of SE Fourth Street.

Tuesday

1:05 p.m. — Package theft, 900 block of NE Andy Lane.

12:08 p.m. — Package theft, 500 block of SW Third Street.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

1:17 p.m. — Dalton J. Bennett for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and investigation of a felony DOC violation.

Columbia County

Wednesday

10:09 a.m. — Robert L. Lambert Jr., for investigation of residential burglary.

 

