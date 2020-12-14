Law Enforcement

Umatilla County

Today

4:50 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, Northeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.

Sunday

9:26 a.m. —Trespass, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

7:47 a.m. —Trespass, J Frank Schmidt & Son Co., 83753 Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Sunday

7:55 p.m.— John T. Schaefer III, for investigation of a protection order assault violation.

Saturday

3:00 p.m.— Frank H. Hutchings Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation and second-degree stolen property possession.

 

