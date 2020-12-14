Law Enforcement
Umatilla County
Today
4:50 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, Northeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
9:26 a.m. —Trespass, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
7:47 a.m. —Trespass, J Frank Schmidt & Son Co., 83753 Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Sunday
7:55 p.m.— John T. Schaefer III, for investigation of a protection order assault violation.
Saturday
3:00 p.m.— Frank H. Hutchings Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation and second-degree stolen property possession.