ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Friday
4:33 p.m. — Kelly E. Munden, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Thursday
3:52 p.m. — Israel Salazar-Frayre, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
4:34 p.m. — Gabriel L. Bercier, 32, no permanent address, for investigation of a DOC violation, a Walla Walla County felony warrant, two counts of fourth-degree assault related to domestic violence and two counts of harassment related to domestic violence.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
3:39 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of Willard Street, Waitsburg.
4:06 p.m. — Theft, near intersection of Mormon Grade and Scenic Loop roads, east of Walla Walla.
4:35 p.m. — Theft, 00 block of Farmland Road, south of College Place.
Dec. 6
9:45 a.m. — Theft and burglary, 17500 block of U.S. Highway 12 East, near Waitsburg.
5:42 p.m. — A woman was found with unspecified injuries near the intersection of Frog Hollow and Lower Gardena roads, south of Lowden. She was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for treatment.
Umatilla County
Friday
4:40 a.m. — Suspicious activity, no other information given, South Washington Street, Weston.
Thursday
9:53 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, Stateline Road, near Milton-Freewater.
1:28 p.m. — Fraud and/or forgery, South Fork Walla Walla River Road, near Milton-Freewater.
1:45 p.m. — Suspicious activity, no other information given, Winesap Road, near Milton-Freewater.
6:30 p.m. — Assault, Hunt Court, Athena.
College Place
Thursday
9:48 a.m. — Fence was hit by a vehicle and damaged, driver fled the scene, 1100 block of Edgemont Place.
Walla Walla
Friday
1:54 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block of North Roosevelt Street.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
6:35 p.m. — A 49-year-old man fell into very hot water and suffered severe burns on his legs, Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 305 Air Force Drive.