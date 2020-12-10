LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

10:32 a.m. — A person posing as an immigration officer tried to trick someone into paying them $600, 00 block of Farmland Road, south of College Place.

Sunday

8:04 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block of Main Street, Burbank.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

9:29 a.m. — Trespassing, intersection of Winn Road and Highway 204, Weston.

9:36 a.m. — Trespassing, West Sherman Street, Athena.

2:59 p.m. — Harassment, West Washington Street, Athena.

4:14 p.m. — Assault, West Sherman Street, Athena.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

11:51 p.m. — Samantha Beltran, for investigation of failure to comply, use of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance possession and a DOC violation. Bail set at $10,000.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

6:48 p.m. — Thorin B. Purviance, for investigation of a DOC violation.

 

