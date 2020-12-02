LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

1:08 p.m. — Online scam for cash, 00 block of Wainwright Drive.

10:27 a.m. — A U-Haul trailer reported stolen, 2,800 block of Melrose Street.

Nov. 30

3:51 p.m. — Man turned in drugs he reported he found to the police department, 3,100 block of Melrose Street.

12:57 p.m. — Stolen UPS package, 1,800 block of Howard Street.

12:13 p.m. — Attempted assault, 100 block of Main Street.

10:25 a.m. — Theft, 900 block of S. Ninth Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Nov. 30

8:21 p.m. — Assault reported, 100 block of Apple Lane, Burbank.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Wednesday

11:16 a.m. — Trevor Scott Michaels, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

12:00 p.m. — Caleb Wendell Peery, for investigation of forgery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

11:16 a.m. — Max Anagin Wilson, 21, for investigation of felony detention warrant.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Tuesday

1:18 p.m. — Small electrical fire, 800 block of E. Sumach Street.

 

