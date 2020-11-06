LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

1:24 p.m. — Vehicle prowl in 100 block of Merriam Street.

Monday

12:57 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of Pleasant Street.

College Place

Thursday

5:28 p.m. — Unlocked vehicle entered, backpack stolen in 1200 block of Southeast 12th Street.

11:20 a.m. — Graffiti on fence in 600 block of Southeast Gillian Court.

7:16 a.m. — Car damaged by another vehicle in 300 block of North College Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

6:35 a.m. and 10:36 p.m. — AMF Auto, 701 N. Main St., break-in, unknown items and Dodge pickup stolen.

Umatilla County

Thursday

2:35 p.m. — Vehicle prowl in Weston.

2:53 p.m. — Scam activity reported in Weston through Athena-Weston Neighborhood Watch.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Friday

7:43 a.m.  — Power pole on fire in 700 block of Northeast Damson Avenue.

Thursday

2:20 p.m. — Power pole and small grass fire in 4200 block of Braden Road. No injuries reported.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.