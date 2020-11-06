LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:24 p.m. — Vehicle prowl in 100 block of Merriam Street.
Monday
12:57 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of Pleasant Street.
College Place
Thursday
5:28 p.m. — Unlocked vehicle entered, backpack stolen in 1200 block of Southeast 12th Street.
11:20 a.m. — Graffiti on fence in 600 block of Southeast Gillian Court.
7:16 a.m. — Car damaged by another vehicle in 300 block of North College Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
6:35 a.m. and 10:36 p.m. — AMF Auto, 701 N. Main St., break-in, unknown items and Dodge pickup stolen.
Umatilla County
Thursday
2:35 p.m. — Vehicle prowl in Weston.
2:53 p.m. — Scam activity reported in Weston through Athena-Weston Neighborhood Watch.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Friday
7:43 a.m. — Power pole on fire in 700 block of Northeast Damson Avenue.
Thursday
2:20 p.m. — Power pole and small grass fire in 4200 block of Braden Road. No injuries reported.