LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

1 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of North Wilbur Avenue.

8:07 a.m. — Theft, 400 block of Reserve Way.

7:12 a.m. — Break-in at Rancho Villa RV & Mini Storage, 1396 The Dalles Military Road.

Walla Walla County

Monday

Umatilla County

Wednesday

3:50 p.m. — Tresspassing, Edwards and Pleasant View roads.

9:48 a.m. — Complaint of animal neglect, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

3:55 a.m. — Leroy D. Kerr, 47, Milton-Freewater, on investigation of felony parole violation.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

4:35 p.m. — Lola Irene Kelly, on investigation of felony DOC violation.

