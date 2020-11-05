LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of North Wilbur Avenue.
8:07 a.m. — Theft, 400 block of Reserve Way.
7:12 a.m. — Break-in at Rancho Villa RV & Mini Storage, 1396 The Dalles Military Road.
Walla Walla County
Monday
Umatilla County
Wednesday
3:50 p.m. — Tresspassing, Edwards and Pleasant View roads.
9:48 a.m. — Complaint of animal neglect, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
3:55 a.m. — Leroy D. Kerr, 47, Milton-Freewater, on investigation of felony parole violation.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
4:35 p.m. — Lola Irene Kelly, on investigation of felony DOC violation.