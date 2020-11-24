LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Monday
9:20 a.m. — Truck stolen in 300 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue and later recovered.
Umatilla County
Monday
3:02 a.m. — Suspicious activity reported on East Wallace and South Water streets in Weston.
