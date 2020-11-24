Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Sunday

9:22 a.m. — An unlocked vehicle was entered during the night and two guns and a box of shells were stolen, 1800 block of Crestline Drive.

Saturday

7:26 p.m.— Theft, 400 block of Cedar Street.

2:09 p.m. — Two BB holes shot into a window of a residence, 1000 block of Hobson Street.

Friday

7:07 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of South Third Avenue.

12:31 p.m. — A storage garage was forcibly entered, and a golf cart and clubs were stolen, 200 block of Rees Avenue.

College Place

Sunday

6:04 p.m. — Hit-and-run, mailboxes hit, glass in the roadway along with a side mirror, 00 block of Northeast Rose Street.

1:57 p.m. — Graffiti spray painted on a fence, 600 block of Southwest First Street.

10:08 a.m. — Lock cut and bicycle taken overnight, 300 block of North College Avenue.

Saturday

6:48 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 600 block of Southeast Date Avenue.

Friday

12:00 p.m. — Noninjury collision, Southeast Fourth Street and Southeast Birch Avenue reported Friday at about noon.

8:06 a.m. — Hit-and-run, South College Avenue and Southeast Lamperti Street.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire District

Sunday

9:53 p.m. — Vehicle caught fire, 400 block of East Oak Street.

11:04 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, South Ninth Avenue and West Main Street.

Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4

Sunday

7:54 p.m. — Shed caught fire, 1000 block of Electric Avenue.

 

