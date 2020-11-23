Arrests

Walla Walla County

Monday

1:53 a.m. — Samantha Beltran, for investigation of a DOC violation and possession of a controlled substance.

Saturday

9:19 p.m. — Joseph L. Short, for investigation of a DOC violation and possession of a controlled substance.

4:50 a.m. — Bryce H. Bushman, for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.

3:59 a.m. — Tyler R. Richards, for investigation of identity theft in the second-degree.

Umatilla County

Saturday

10:39 p.m. — Skyler S. Pfleger, for investigation of unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft.

Department of Corrections

Sunday

3:45 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Saturday

10:51 p.m. — Christopher J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of a DOC violation.

 

