Arrests
Walla Walla County
Monday
1:53 a.m. — Samantha Beltran, for investigation of a DOC violation and possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday
9:19 p.m. — Joseph L. Short, for investigation of a DOC violation and possession of a controlled substance.
4:50 a.m. — Bryce H. Bushman, for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.
3:59 a.m. — Tyler R. Richards, for investigation of identity theft in the second-degree.
Umatilla County
Saturday
10:39 p.m. — Skyler S. Pfleger, for investigation of unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft.
Department of Corrections
Sunday
3:45 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Saturday
10:51 p.m. — Christopher J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of a DOC violation.