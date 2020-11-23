FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

7:35 a.m. — Large flames reported near condos were actually from an illegal burn where a resident was burning a pile of tumbleweeds, near the intersection of Mercita Drive and Plaza Way.

3:37 p.m. — A person got trapped in an elevator at the Belmont Apartments, 9 N. Spokane St. Firefighters were able to rescue the person and there were no injuries.

Walla Walla County Fire District No. 5

Thursday

Firefighters responded to a wildfire in the McNary National Wildlife Refuge. The brush fire was controlled quickly and put out. An estimate on time was not available.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Saturday

3:59 a.m. — Tyler R. Richards, for investigation of second-degree identity theft and two counts of failure to comply. Bail set at $25,500.

4:50 a.m. — Bryce H. Bushman, for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Walla Walla County

Friday

6:30 p.m. — Matthew G. Gillum, for investigation of residential burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespassing and three counts of failure to comply. Bail set at $1,800.

 

