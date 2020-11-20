ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Friday
2:25 p.m. — Rodrigo Campos, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Walla Walla
Thursday
4:43 p.m. — John S. Gertsch, for investigation of a DOC violation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
6:04 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street was recovered by police late Thursday night.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:11 p.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla
Thursday
4:19 p.m. — A gun purchase was denied three times in one day at Sportsman's Warehouse, 1638 W. Poplar St.
Wednesday
9:25 a.m. — A car appeared to be intentionally damaged while the owner was away, 100 block of East Chestnut Street.