ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Friday

2:25 p.m. — Rodrigo Campos, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Walla Walla

Thursday

4:43 p.m. — John S. Gertsch, for investigation of a DOC violation.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

6:04 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street was recovered by police late Thursday night.

Umatilla County

Thursday

4:11 p.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla

Thursday

4:19 p.m. — A gun purchase was denied three times in one day at Sportsman's Warehouse, 1638 W. Poplar St.

Wednesday

9:25 a.m. — A car appeared to be intentionally damaged while the owner was away, 100 block of East Chestnut Street.

 

