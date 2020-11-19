LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
5:32 p.m. — Malicious mischief reported, no other details provided, 1500 block of Hobson Street.
Tuesday
1:21 p.m. — Cash and debit cards stolen, 300 block of Catherine Street. The cards were reportedly used at an ATM.
Walla Walla County
Monday
6:22 p.m. — Access gained to property, unknown if anything was stolen, 17000 block of East U.S. Highway 12, Waitsburg.
Sunday
11:56 a.m. — A person reported their identity paperwork stolen, 100 block of Opal Avenue, Prescott.
Saturday
3:27 p.m. — Entry gained to home and items stolen, 400 block of Main Street, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
9:28 a.m. — Theft, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
12:25 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
4:14 p.m. — Burglary, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:47 p.m. — Vehicle prowler spotted, gone by the time deputies arrived, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
2:48 p.m. — Cody R. Hatley, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Bail set at $40,000.
Washington State Patrol
Thursday
10:33 a.m. — Justin W. McCormack, for investigation of being a fugitive.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11:51 a.m. — A truck was reported to have pulled down some power lines, some reportedly fell on a house. Pacific Power called to assist, 00 block of Natches Street.