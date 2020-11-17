LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
10:03 a.m. — Items stolen from property in 600 block of Juniper Street.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
4:59 p.m. — Vehicle stolen in 300 block of North Elizabeth Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
6:25 a.m. — Responded to traffic hazard at Camp Amanda, Mill Creek Road in Oregon.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
11:23 p.m. — Michael J. Testerman, on investigation of felony DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Tuesday
6:04 a.m. — Large pine tree and power lines down at Kooskooskie and Mill Creek roads.