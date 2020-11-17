LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

10:03 a.m. — Items stolen from property in 600 block of Juniper Street.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

4:59 p.m. — Vehicle stolen in 300 block of North Elizabeth Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

6:25 a.m. — Responded to traffic hazard at Camp Amanda, Mill Creek Road in Oregon.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Monday

11:23 p.m. — Michael J. Testerman, on investigation of felony DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Tuesday

6:04 a.m. — Large pine tree and power lines down at Kooskooskie and Mill Creek roads.

