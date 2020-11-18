LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
1:21 p.m. — Stolen cash and debit card, 300 block of Catherine Street.
9:28 a.m. — Stolen pickup truck, 900 block of Carrie Avenue.
Nov. 13
12:11 p.m. — Drug activity, North Ninth Avenue and West Rose Street.
Nov. 2
9:48 p.m. — Drug activity, 800 block of West Alder Street.
Walla Walla County
Monday
8:18 p.m. — Burglary at the Prescott Parks building.
8:20 a.m. — Burglary in 13900 block of Dodd Road, Burbank.
Nov. 7
11:15 a.m. — Wine barrels stolen, 500 block of Piper Avenue, Walla Walla County.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
12:11 p.m. — Forty-seven head of cattle stolen, Umapine Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
11:15 a.m. — Thorin Blue Purviance for investigation of a DOC violation.
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:02 p.m. — Jillian Renee Hamilton for investigation of a DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Wednesday
6:30 a.m. — Responded to a car rollover in field. No transports.