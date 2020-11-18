LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

1:21 p.m. — Stolen cash and debit card, 300 block of Catherine Street.

9:28 a.m. — Stolen pickup truck, 900 block of Carrie Avenue.

Nov. 13

12:11 p.m. — Drug activity, North Ninth Avenue and West Rose Street.

Nov. 2

9:48 p.m. — Drug activity, 800 block of West Alder Street.

Walla Walla County

Monday

8:18 p.m. — Burglary at the Prescott Parks building.

8:20 a.m. — Burglary in 13900 block of Dodd Road, Burbank.

Nov. 7

11:15 a.m. — Wine barrels stolen, 500 block of Piper Avenue, Walla Walla County.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

12:11 p.m. — Forty-seven head of cattle stolen, Umapine Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

11:15 a.m. — Thorin Blue Purviance for investigation of a DOC violation.

Walla Walla

Wednesday

12:02 p.m. — Jillian Renee Hamilton for investigation of a DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Wednesday

6:30 a.m. — Responded to a car rollover in field. No transports.

 

