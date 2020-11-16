 

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

9:54 p.m. — Trespassing, 300 block of East Sumach Street.

4:51 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 00 block of East Walnut Street.

Saturday

9:58 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1200 block of South Second Avenue.

Oct. 31

5:30 p.m. — Motor vehicle theft, 00 block of North Fifth Avenue.

College Place

Saturday

11:28 a.m. — Parked vehicle hit overnight, 600 block of Southwest Bade Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

12:12 p.m. — Spare tire stolen, 400 block of Robbins Street.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

2:52 p.m. — Cell phone theft, Main Street, Dixie.

Nov. 9

3:02 p.m. — Burglary, suspect entered residence and took belongings and a firearm, 200 block of East Third Street, Prescott.

Umatilla County

Sunday

5:55 p.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, Kelly’s Restaurant & Lounge, 84509 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

1:52 p.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, Meadowood Road, Weston.

Saturday

7:39 a.m. — Trespass, Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Saturday

12:37 p.m. — Two vehicle head-on crash, non-injury, South Highway 125 and Old Milton Highway.

 

