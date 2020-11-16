LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
9:54 p.m. — Trespassing, 300 block of East Sumach Street.
4:51 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 00 block of East Walnut Street.
Saturday
9:58 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1200 block of South Second Avenue.
Oct. 31
5:30 p.m. — Motor vehicle theft, 00 block of North Fifth Avenue.
College Place
Saturday
11:28 a.m. — Parked vehicle hit overnight, 600 block of Southwest Bade Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
12:12 p.m. — Spare tire stolen, 400 block of Robbins Street.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
2:52 p.m. — Cell phone theft, Main Street, Dixie.
Nov. 9
3:02 p.m. — Burglary, suspect entered residence and took belongings and a firearm, 200 block of East Third Street, Prescott.
Umatilla County
Sunday
5:55 p.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, Kelly’s Restaurant & Lounge, 84509 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
1:52 p.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, Meadowood Road, Weston.
Saturday
7:39 a.m. — Trespass, Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Saturday
12:37 p.m. — Two vehicle head-on crash, non-injury, South Highway 125 and Old Milton Highway.