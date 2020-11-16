ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Friday
4:18 p.m. — Lucas C. Warneka, for investigation of a DOC violation.
5:31 p.m. — James L. McCarthy, for investigation of a DOC violation.
2:01 p.m. — Gary W. Fogle, 43, for investigation of a Umatilla County Sheriff's Office felony warrant.
Walla Walla
Saturday
11:42 a.m. — Moises Castillo, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to comply.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Saturday
11 a.m. — Several people called dispatch regarding a home on fire near the Washington State Penitentiary, but it was actually a training exercise for firefighters on prison-owned property.