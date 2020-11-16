ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Friday

4:18 p.m. — Lucas C. Warneka, for investigation of a DOC violation.

5:31 p.m. — James L. McCarthy, for investigation of a DOC violation.

2:01 p.m. — Gary W. Fogle, 43, for investigation of a Umatilla County Sheriff's Office felony warrant.

Walla Walla

Saturday

11:42 a.m. — Moises Castillo, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to comply.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Saturday

11 a.m. — Several people called dispatch regarding a home on fire near the Washington State Penitentiary, but it was actually a training exercise for firefighters on prison-owned property.

 

Tags

Jedidiah Maynes is the managing editor of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine. He also writes about business news in the Valley and covers a variety of others topics on occasion. He enjoys making music and puns.