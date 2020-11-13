LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Thursday
12:30 p.m. — Someone lost a dog at the Outwest Motel, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. No word yet whether the dog was found.
4:42 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla
Thursday
2 a.m. — Malicious mischief, no other details provided, 300 block of Trimble Road.
10:55 a.m. — Two flags stolen from front of DeBroeck Solid Surface, 1401 W. Pine St.
12:23 p.m. — Malicious mischief, no other details provided, 800 block of West Main Street.
4:10 p.m. — Report of harassment or threatening statements, 400 block of West Poplar Street.
4:33 p.m. — A woman was pepper sprayed and another woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault as a result, 2000 block of Melrose Street.
Wednesday
10:01 a.m. — Burglary, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Walla Walla, 2695 E. Isaacs Ave.
College Place
Thursday
10:04 a.m. — Tools stolen from work vehicle, 700 block of Suncrest Terrace.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
9:59 p.m. — Items stolen from storage unit that was left unlocked on accident, 200 block of Second Avenue, Burbank.
Wednesday
9:25 a.m. — A man was arrested after stealing a cellphone, a driver's license and two credit cards, 200 block of Main Street, Waitsburg.
Saturday
11:53 a.m. — ATV stolen from farm near the intersection of Blalock Drive and South Hussey Street, College Place.
Oct. 6
2:11 p.m. — A kayak was stolen from near the intersection of Harvey Shaw and Dague roads north of Walla Walla and recovered later in College Place.
May 2
1:33 p.m. — A vehicle was vandalized on Ayer Road.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
12:21 p.m. — Firefighters called to a smoke investigation, which turned out to be a barbecue, intersection of North 13th Avenue and West Pine Street.
11:50 p.m. — One vehicle rollover crash, no injuries reported, U.S. Highway 730, just west of Wallula Junction.
ARRESTS
College Place
Thursday
3:45 p.m. — Crystal L. Gonzalez, for investigation of organized retail theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.
Walla Walla
Friday
12:40 p.m. — Teresa Zamora, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and third-degree driving with a suspended license.