LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

7:27 p.m. — Malicious mischief reported, no details provided, 700 block of Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.

Tuesday

9:27 a.m. — Graffiti, 00 block of Marina Drive, Burbank.

12:02 p.m. — Package stolen, 200 block of Merry Lane, Burbank.

Nov. 5

2:03 p.m. — Report of attempted identity theft or fraud, 100 block of Second Street, Dixie.

Nov. 2

10:22 a.m. — A person claimed their identity was stolen when a cellphone account was opened in their name, 1400 block of Havstad Drive, Walla Walla.

Nov. 1

12:32 p.m. — A man said his tools and wallet were stolen from his self, 2100 block of Touchet North Road, Touchet.

Oct. 31

4:15 p.m. — Shop broken into and items stolen, 5400 block of Stateline Road, south of College Place.

Oct. 27

8:48 a.m. — Vehicle drove through yard and over a bush when exiting the yard, 100 block of Dewitt Road, Waitsburg.

12:09 p.m. — Water pump stolen out of cargo container near intersection of Pleasant View and Ayer roads, Prescott.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

1:24 p.m. — Theft reported, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla

Wednesday

9:08 a.m. — Vehicle prowl reported; two credit cards stolen and later used, 300 block of Coyote Ridge Drive.

10:17 a.m. — A person reported fraud after falling for a fake sweepstakes, 300 block of South Palouse Street.

Tuesday

7:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block of North Bellevue Avenue.

8:06 a.m. — Person caught on video illegally disposing junk tires in a dumpster at Green Park Elementary School, 1105 E. Isaacs Ave.

9:22 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, intersection of North Division Street and East Isaacs Avenue.

2:52 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 400 block of West Maple Street.

5:46 p.m. — A person reported falling prey to a telemarketing scam, 200 block of North Sixth Avenue.

8:37 a.m. — Fraud, 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue.

Monday

3:33 p.m. — Malicious mischief reported, no details provided, 600 block of University Street.

Nov. 5

8:38 a.m. — Malicious mischief reported, one man arrested as a result, no details provided, 600 block of West Cherry Street.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

7:15 p.m. — Vehicle collided with deer at the top of Nine Mile Hill west of Touchet. No injuries reported; road was partially blocked.

Tuesday

8:30 p.m. — Vehicle found in ditch next to roundabout at intersection of Northeast Myra Road and Silverstone Drive. No injuries reported as the vehicle was empty upon arrival.

 

