LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

1:14 p.m. — Burglary in 800 block of Penrose Street.

7:33 a.m. — Vandalism in 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue.

6:07 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in 200 block of North Madison Street.

4:03 a.m. — Residential burglary in 700 block of Village Way.

12:24 a.m. — Driver in one vehicle hit another and left without identifying, at North Clinton and Melrose streets.

Sunday

4:43 p.m. — Man entered office of apartment complex without authorization in 100 block of Bryant Avenue.

3:22 p.m. — Assault in 1800 block of Pleasant Street.

9:41 a.m. — Vehicle stolen from 00 block of Clinton St.

6:49 a.m. — Vehicle prowl and items stolen in 1200 block of Isaacs Avenue.

Friday

8:05 a.m. — While at Walla Walla OMS dental office at 312 S. Third Ave., a woman saw a man enter her car in the parking lot and steal her purse. She left the building and chased the suspect down on foot, reclaiming her purse.

Umatilla County

Monday

4:28 p.m. — Illegal burn, Sunquist and Edwards roads.

4:10 p.m. — Phone harassment, Cold Springs Loop, Weston.

Arrests

College Place

Tuesday

12:23 p.m. — Trevaughn D. Abernathy, on investigation of a felony DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Monday

9:15 p.m. — Responded to vehicle collision with the deer at Sudbury Road and Hwy. 12. Minor injuries to driver reported.

8:18 a.m. — Power lines on road at 814 E. Sumach St.

Sunday

2:57 a.m. — Power pole on fire at 810 Newell St.

