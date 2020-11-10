LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
1:14 p.m. — Burglary in 800 block of Penrose Street.
7:33 a.m. — Vandalism in 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue.
6:07 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in 200 block of North Madison Street.
4:03 a.m. — Residential burglary in 700 block of Village Way.
12:24 a.m. — Driver in one vehicle hit another and left without identifying, at North Clinton and Melrose streets.
Sunday
4:43 p.m. — Man entered office of apartment complex without authorization in 100 block of Bryant Avenue.
3:22 p.m. — Assault in 1800 block of Pleasant Street.
9:41 a.m. — Vehicle stolen from 00 block of Clinton St.
6:49 a.m. — Vehicle prowl and items stolen in 1200 block of Isaacs Avenue.
Friday
8:05 a.m. — While at Walla Walla OMS dental office at 312 S. Third Ave., a woman saw a man enter her car in the parking lot and steal her purse. She left the building and chased the suspect down on foot, reclaiming her purse.
Umatilla County
Monday
4:28 p.m. — Illegal burn, Sunquist and Edwards roads.
4:10 p.m. — Phone harassment, Cold Springs Loop, Weston.
Arrests
College Place
Tuesday
12:23 p.m. — Trevaughn D. Abernathy, on investigation of a felony DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Monday
9:15 p.m. — Responded to vehicle collision with the deer at Sudbury Road and Hwy. 12. Minor injuries to driver reported.
8:18 a.m. — Power lines on road at 814 E. Sumach St.
Sunday
2:57 a.m. — Power pole on fire at 810 Newell St.