LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

8:23 p.m. — Several tools stolen in the 100 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Sunday

11:42 a.m. — Jesus F. Lopez, for investigation of possessing an unlawful firearm and first-degree assault.

Saturday

8:38 a.m. — Farnum S. Smart, for investigation of being a fugitive.

9:43 a.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of second-degree theft.

Department of Corrections

Sunday

3:24 p.m. — David G. Mercado, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Saturday

6:46 p.m. — Michael A. West, for investigation of a DOC violation.

 

