LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
8:23 p.m. — Several tools stolen in the 100 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Sunday
11:42 a.m. — Jesus F. Lopez, for investigation of possessing an unlawful firearm and first-degree assault.
Saturday
8:38 a.m. — Farnum S. Smart, for investigation of being a fugitive.
9:43 a.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of second-degree theft.
Department of Corrections
Sunday
3:24 p.m. — David G. Mercado, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Saturday
6:46 p.m. — Michael A. West, for investigation of a DOC violation.