LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
1:06 a.m. — Shots fired, 300 block of West Moore Street.
Friday
1:07 p.m. — Shoplifting, Sportsman's Warehouse, 1638 W. Poplar Street.
Tuesday
6:21 p.m. — Assault, 1600 block of West Poplar Street.
Nov. 2
10:45 a.m. — Motorcycle stolen, 1000 block of North Clinton Street.
Oct. 30
6:28 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block of Industrial Court.
Oct. 5
3:19 p.m. — Political sign stolen from a front yard, 1300 block of Durant Street.
Umatilla County
Sunday
8:47 p.m. — Burglary, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:46 p.m. — Trespass, South Broad Street, Weston.
1:22 p.m. — Assault, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
9:07 p.m. — Shots fired, Villadom Mobile Home Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., Milton-Freewater.
Friday
11:03 p.m. — Trespass, Bank Of Eastern Oregon, 310 E. Main St., Athena.
4:55 p.m. — Motor vehicle crash, no injuries, Umapine Road and Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:15 a.m. — Trespass, East Van Buren Street, Athena.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
11:01 a.m. — Trolling motor and depth/fish finder stolen from boat, 100 block of Ryan Avenue, Burbank.
Friday
10:47 a.m. — Two oak wine barrels stolen, Tamarack Cellars, 700 C Street.
Nov. 2
2:04 p.m. — Kid motorcycle and all-terrain vehicle stolen, 800 block of Humorist Road.