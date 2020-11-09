LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

1:06 a.m. — Shots fired, 300 block of West Moore Street.

Friday

1:07 p.m. — Shoplifting, Sportsman's Warehouse, 1638 W. Poplar Street.

Tuesday

6:21 p.m. — Assault, 1600 block of West Poplar Street.

Nov. 2

10:45 a.m. — Motorcycle stolen, 1000 block of North Clinton Street.

Oct. 30

6:28 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block of Industrial Court.

Oct. 5

3:19 p.m. — Political sign stolen from a front yard, 1300 block of Durant Street.

Umatilla County

Sunday

8:47 p.m. — Burglary, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

6:46 p.m. — Trespass, South Broad Street, Weston.

1:22 p.m. — Assault, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

9:07 p.m. — Shots fired, Villadom Mobile Home Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., Milton-Freewater.

Friday

11:03 p.m. — Trespass, Bank Of Eastern Oregon, 310 E. Main St., Athena.

4:55 p.m. — Motor vehicle crash, no injuries, Umapine Road and Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:15 a.m. — Trespass, East Van Buren Street, Athena.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

11:01 a.m. — Trolling motor and depth/fish finder stolen from boat, 100 block of Ryan Avenue, Burbank.

Friday

10:47 a.m. — Two oak wine barrels stolen, Tamarack Cellars, 700 C Street.

Nov. 2

2:04 p.m. — Kid motorcycle and all-terrain vehicle stolen, 800 block of Humorist Road.

 

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.