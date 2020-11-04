LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

6:40 a.m. — Report of a break-in and stolen vehicle, 700 block of Main Street.

Walla Walla

Tuesday

1:24 p.m. — Car prowl, 100 block of Merriam Street.

Monday

12:57 p.m. — A theft, 500 block of Pleasant Street.

College Place

Monday

9:23 a.m. — Broken window on residence, 00 block of Northeast Hadley Way.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

2:56 p.m. — Burglary, Skyline Road in Weston.

8:00 a.m. — Drug activity, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

Monday

6:41 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.

9:41 a.m. — Tresspassing, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

7:02 p.m. — Joshua Lee Sheets, for investigation of a parole violation.

Monday

8:54 — Manuel Ramirez Jr., for investigation of felony warrant from Union County.

 

