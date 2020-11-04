LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
6:40 a.m. — Report of a break-in and stolen vehicle, 700 block of Main Street.
Walla Walla
Tuesday
1:24 p.m. — Car prowl, 100 block of Merriam Street.
Monday
12:57 p.m. — A theft, 500 block of Pleasant Street.
College Place
Monday
9:23 a.m. — Broken window on residence, 00 block of NE. Hadley Way.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
5:09 p.m. — Unsafe driver, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
2:56 p.m. — Burglary, Skyline Road in Weston.
8:00 a.m. — Drug activity, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Monday
6:41 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
9:41 a.m. — Tresspassing, N. Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
7:02 p.m. — Joshua Lee Sheets, for investigation of a parole violation.
Monday
8:54 — Manuel Ramirez Jr., for investigation of felony warrant from Union County.