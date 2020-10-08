FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

9:46 a.m. — Power lines on the ground and sparking but stopped eventually. Firefighters secured area; Pacific Power responded to fix lines. Blue Mountain Community Church, 928 Sturm Ave.

11:42 a.m. — Vehicle fire, Ford pickup smoking badly, intersection of North Fourth Avenue and West Pine Street.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

6:52 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block of North Roosevelt Street.

10:05 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1500 block of Stevens Street.

Tuesday

7:38 a.m. — Two planters were smashed some time in the night, 200 block of South Third Avenue.

Oct. 1

9:50 p.m. — Police pursued an eluding vehicle in the area of Clark, J and Melrose streets. No arrest reported.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

4:07 p.m. — Devon R.P. Miller, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Walla Walla

Wednesday

5:40 a.m. — Michael A. Tingle, for investigation of first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

 

