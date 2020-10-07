FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
7:38 p.m. — Car hit a deer on U.S. Highway 12 between Rees and Second avenue exits. Lanes partially blocked.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:16 a.m. — Graffiti, retaining wall at 900 block of Stadium Drive.
11:58 a.m. — Theft, 300 block of North Second Avenue.
12:38 p.m. — Car stolen, Umatilla County deputies told Walla Walla a vehicle involved in a crash was reported stolen from Walla Walla in the 100 block of South Wilbur Avenue.
Monday
11:51 a.m. — Car stolen, 1800 block of Hillbrooke Drive.
Sept. 29
8:06 a.m. — Graffiti on stop sign at U.S. Highway 12 underpass near Borleske Stadium.
Sept. 8
11:43 a.m. — An older resident was reportedly the victim of an impersonator on Facebook Messenger, 1400 block of Emerald Street.
July 8
5:09 p.m. — Theft, 00 block of East Main Street.
College Place
Today
8:41 a.m. — Car stolen, 1300 block of South College Avenue.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
1:33 p.m. — Fraud reported, Butler Grade Road, Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
6:53 a.m. — Pickup truck stolen, 1600 block of South Mill Street.
7:12 a.m. — Pickup truck stolen, 1400 block of Wilkenson Street.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Today
1:25 a.m. — Kayla M. Burland, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
8:13 a.m. — Delbert H. Benson, for investigation of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree assault involving domestic violence and third-degree physical damage involving domestic violence.
College Place
Tuesday
4:35 p.m. — Daniel L. Strain, for investigation of theft of a vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree criminal trespassing and two counts of failure to comply. Bail set at $20,600.
Milton-Freewater
Today
4:05 a.m. — Salvador Soto Herrera, 56, for investigation of fourth-degree assault, harassment, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail set at $25,000.
Tuesday
7:24 p.m. — Galen D. Clark II, 30, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Bail set at $25,000.
10:10 p.m. — Jesse P. Jackson, 33, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of a felony parole violation.