LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

3:23 p.m. — Report of identify theft through unauthorized bank account, 400 block of North Madison Street.

10:13 a.m. — Tire on vehicle slashed, 400 block of East Pine Street.

7:25 a.m. — Toyota 4Runner stolen from owner’s driveway, 600 block of South First Avenue.

6:45 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 00 block of West Morton Street.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

12:46 p.m. — Mail theft reported, 900 block of Smith Drive, Walla Walla.

College Place

Today

5:30 a.m. — Window broken out of vehicle, 400 block of Northeast C Street. Unknown if items were taken.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

7:51 a.m. — Graffiti on city-owned building, 501 Lamb St.

Umatilla County

Monday

7:37 p.m. — Report of harassment, Railroad Street, Weston.

2:35 p.m. — Burglary reported, Highway 204, Weston.

11:14 a.m. — Burglary reported at Central Washington Asphalt, 53847 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Monday

8:24 p.m. — Sean P. Turner, on investigation of driving while intoxicated.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

8:53 p.m. — Mauricio Cortez Meda, 46, on investigation of a Gilliam County warrant for driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.