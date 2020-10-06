LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
3:23 p.m. — Report of identify theft through unauthorized bank account, 400 block of North Madison Street.
10:13 a.m. — Tire on vehicle slashed, 400 block of East Pine Street.
7:25 a.m. — Toyota 4Runner stolen from owner’s driveway, 600 block of South First Avenue.
6:45 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 00 block of West Morton Street.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
12:46 p.m. — Mail theft reported, 900 block of Smith Drive, Walla Walla.
College Place
Today
5:30 a.m. — Window broken out of vehicle, 400 block of Northeast C Street. Unknown if items were taken.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
7:51 a.m. — Graffiti on city-owned building, 501 Lamb St.
Umatilla County
Monday
7:37 p.m. — Report of harassment, Railroad Street, Weston.
2:35 p.m. — Burglary reported, Highway 204, Weston.
11:14 a.m. — Burglary reported at Central Washington Asphalt, 53847 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
8:24 p.m. — Sean P. Turner, on investigation of driving while intoxicated.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
8:53 p.m. — Mauricio Cortez Meda, 46, on investigation of a Gilliam County warrant for driving while under the influence of intoxicants.