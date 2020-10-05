LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Saturday
1:17 p.m. — Gang-related graffiti, 1000 block of Willow Street.
10:17 a.m. — Gang-related graffiti found on the wall of the Walla Walla Fire Department Station 1, 200 South 12th Ave.
10:04 a.m. — Theft of medications, 00 block of West Main Street.
8:17 a.m. — Bike theft, 1400 block of Jasper Street.
Friday
1:47 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting 00 block of East Main Street.
10:36 a.m. — Bike theft, 500 block of Ash Street.
7:53 a.m. — Malicious mischief 1000 block of Parish Street.
Tuesday
1:34 p.m. — Identity theft 100 block of Jordan Lane.
12:15 p.m. — Theft, 00 block of Whitman Street.
11:07 a.m. — Dog stolen, 400 block of West Maple Street.
8:42 a.m. — Bike theft, 100 block of South Wilbur Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
8:27 a.m. — Chainsaw stolen, Fry’s True Value, 175 S. Main St.
Umatilla County
Sunday
11:40 p.m. —Trespass, Sinclair, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
9:26 a.m. — Vehicle accident, no injuries, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:18 a.m. — Theft, Hood Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
3:06 p.m. — Theft, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Sunday
4:12 p.m. — Michael A. Nichols, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
1:00 a.m — Troy M. Hays, for investigation of two counts of being a fugitive.
Saturday
11:38 p.m. — Mason D. Johnson, for investigation of second-degree burglary.
7:05 p.m. — David G. Mercado, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
Department of Corrections
Sunday
2:04 p.m. — Tyler M. Usko, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Oregon State Police
Friday
10:33 a.m. — Three vehicle collision, minor injuries, Highway 11, no further information.