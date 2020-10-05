LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Saturday

1:17 p.m. — Gang-related graffiti, 1000 block of Willow Street.

10:17 a.m. — Gang-related graffiti found on the wall of the Walla Walla Fire Department Station 1, 200 South 12th Ave.

10:04 a.m. — Theft of medications, 00 block of West Main Street.

8:17 a.m. — Bike theft, 1400 block of Jasper Street.

Friday

1:47 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting 00 block of East Main Street.

10:36 a.m. — Bike theft, 500 block of Ash Street.

7:53 a.m. — Malicious mischief 1000 block of Parish Street.

Tuesday

1:34 p.m. — Identity theft 100 block of Jordan Lane.

12:15 p.m. — Theft, 00 block of Whitman Street.

11:07 a.m. — Dog stolen, 400 block of West Maple Street.

8:42 a.m. — Bike theft, 100 block of South Wilbur Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

8:27 a.m. — Chainsaw stolen, Fry’s True Value, 175 S. Main St.

Umatilla County

Sunday

11:40 p.m. —Trespass, Sinclair, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

9:26 a.m. — Vehicle accident, no injuries, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:18 a.m. — Theft, Hood Road, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

3:06 p.m. — Theft, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Sunday

4:12 p.m. — Michael A. Nichols, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

1:00 a.m — Troy M. Hays, for investigation of two counts of being a fugitive.

Saturday

11:38 p.m. — Mason D. Johnson, for investigation of second-degree burglary.

7:05 p.m. — David G. Mercado, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

Department of Corrections

Sunday

2:04 p.m. — Tyler M. Usko, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Oregon State Police

Friday

10:33 a.m. — Three vehicle collision, minor injuries, Highway 11, no further information.

 

