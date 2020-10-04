FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Saturday

4 p.m. — Brush fire, intersection of North 12th Avenue and West Rees Avenue. Fire put out quickly. Under investigation.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

1:29 a.m. — Ismael A. Rojas, 29, for investigation of a felony parole violation.

Umatilla County

Saturday

9:05 a.m. — Kyle L. Decker, 30, for investigation of a DOC violation.

College Place

Friday

6:10 p.m. — Raul Acosta Jr., for investigation of second-degree burglary.

Walla Walla

Friday

2:58 p.m. — Brandon C. Sharpe, for investigation of a narcotics violation and driving with a suspended license.

5:45 p.m. — Michael A. Ramos, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

 

