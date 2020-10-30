LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
10:47 a.m. — Fraud/computer hacking, 100 block Yellowstone Street.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
3:29 p.m. — Vehicle struck/damaged fire hydrant, Fifth Avenue and Elizabeth Street.
6:30 p.m. — Burglary with unknown items taken, 100 block Southeast Sixth Avenue.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
11:13 p.m. — Shots fired, North Water Street, Weston.
11:01 p.m. — Trespassing, First Stop Mart, 85713 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
4:25 a.m. — David Michael Colby, for investigation of three counts of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
7:15 a.m. — Fence fire, 1700 block Evergreen Street; no injuries and put out at 7:20 a.m.
Wednesday
8:08 a.m. — Vehicle struck bicyclist, Rose Street and Ninth Avenue; 57-year-old woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, unknown condition.
Tuesday
1:03 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Palouse and Poplar streets, no hospital transports.