LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

10:47 a.m. — Fraud/computer hacking, 100 block Yellowstone Street.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

3:29 p.m. — Vehicle struck/damaged fire hydrant, Fifth Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

6:30 p.m. — Burglary with unknown items taken, 100 block Southeast Sixth Avenue.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

11:13 p.m. — Shots fired, North Water Street, Weston.

11:01 p.m. — Trespassing, First Stop Mart, 85713 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

4:25 a.m. — David Michael Colby, for investigation of three counts of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

7:15 a.m. — Fence fire, 1700 block Evergreen Street; no injuries and put out at 7:20 a.m.

Wednesday

8:08 a.m. — Vehicle struck bicyclist, Rose Street and Ninth Avenue; 57-year-old woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, unknown condition.

Tuesday

1:03 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Palouse and Poplar streets, no hospital transports.

