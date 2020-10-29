LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla Police Department

Tuesday

10:56 p.m. — Assault reported, 200 block of South First Avenue.

4:45 p.m. — Trespassing, 600 block of West Poplar Street; man cited.

2:37 p.m. — Burglary, 1000 block of East Isaacs Avenue.

9:01 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 12th Avenue and Poplar Street

Monday

5:19 p.m. — Package stolen, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

5:56 p.m. — Trespassing, Lawrence Ranches Inc., Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:34 p.m. — Theft, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

7:56 a.m. — Taryn R. Buckenberger, for investigation of stalking-domestic violence.

Columbia County

Wednesday

3:20 p.m. — James D. Osborn, for investigation of noncompliance with sentence conditions.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.