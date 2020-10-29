LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla Police Department
Tuesday
10:56 p.m. — Assault reported, 200 block of South First Avenue.
4:45 p.m. — Trespassing, 600 block of West Poplar Street; man cited.
2:37 p.m. — Burglary, 1000 block of East Isaacs Avenue.
9:01 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 12th Avenue and Poplar Street
Monday
5:19 p.m. — Package stolen, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
5:56 p.m. — Trespassing, Lawrence Ranches Inc., Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:34 p.m. — Theft, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
7:56 a.m. — Taryn R. Buckenberger, for investigation of stalking-domestic violence.
Columbia County
Wednesday
3:20 p.m. — James D. Osborn, for investigation of noncompliance with sentence conditions.