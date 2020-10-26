LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Saturday

8:51 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Division and Chestnut streets; man arrested.

4:48 p.m. — Narcotics/car seized due to K-9 alert, Super 1 Foods parking lot, 710 S. Ninth Avenue; two women arrested.

11:23 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block Sedgwick Court.

3:28 a.m. — Reckless driving, Third Avenue and Maple Street; driver arrested.

1:24 a.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, McDonald’s, 814 S. Ninth Ave.

Friday

11:44 a.m. — Protection order violation, 400 block West Maple Street.

10:08 a.m. — Assault, 100 block Newell Street.

Oct. 19

7:33 a.m. — Two vehicles prowled, Walla Walla Community College Water & Environment Center, 640 Water Center Drive.

Oregon State Police

Friday

12:09 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11 and Stateline Road, no injuries. Unable to locate second vehicle or determine in which state it occurred.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla Police

Today

3:32 a.m. — Lisa Colleen Korte, for investigation of controlled substance possession and drug paraphernalia.

Sunday

11:37 p.m. — Dane Marcus Forss, for investigation of controlled substance possession and drug paraphernalia.

11:19 p.m. — Tyler Jonathan Hays, for investigation of DOC violation.

8:56 p.m. — Joseph Lloyd Short, for investigation of DOC violation.

5:15 p.m. — Melanie Rae Nichols, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:30 a.m. — Kelly Edward Munden, for investigation of DOC violation.

Saturday

9:28 p.m. — David Lopez, for investigation of controlled substance possession and drug paraphernalia.

College Place Police

Sunday

5:35 p.m. — Tyler William Reeve, for investigation of DOC violation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Washington State Patrol

Today

1:13 a.m. — Thomas James Callahan, for investigation of DUI.

Milton-Freewater Police

Friday

10:40 p.m. — Keri Lee Gregerson, for investigation of DUII.

Thursday

6:56 p.m. — Alexis Gutierrez, for investigation of being a fugitive.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla Fire District 4

Sunday

8:20 a.m. — 20-by-40-foot shed/barn fire, 1407 Bussell Road; no injuries, cause unknown, likely total loss. College Place Fire Department assisted and cleared at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday

7:50 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Scenic Loop and Mill Creek roads; no hospital transports.

