LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Saturday
8:51 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Division and Chestnut streets; man arrested.
4:48 p.m. — Narcotics/car seized due to K-9 alert, Super 1 Foods parking lot, 710 S. Ninth Avenue; two women arrested.
11:23 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block Sedgwick Court.
3:28 a.m. — Reckless driving, Third Avenue and Maple Street; driver arrested.
1:24 a.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, McDonald’s, 814 S. Ninth Ave.
Friday
11:44 a.m. — Protection order violation, 400 block West Maple Street.
10:08 a.m. — Assault, 100 block Newell Street.
Oct. 19
7:33 a.m. — Two vehicles prowled, Walla Walla Community College Water & Environment Center, 640 Water Center Drive.
Oregon State Police
Friday
12:09 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11 and Stateline Road, no injuries. Unable to locate second vehicle or determine in which state it occurred.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla Police
Today
3:32 a.m. — Lisa Colleen Korte, for investigation of controlled substance possession and drug paraphernalia.
Sunday
11:37 p.m. — Dane Marcus Forss, for investigation of controlled substance possession and drug paraphernalia.
11:19 p.m. — Tyler Jonathan Hays, for investigation of DOC violation.
8:56 p.m. — Joseph Lloyd Short, for investigation of DOC violation.
5:15 p.m. — Melanie Rae Nichols, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:30 a.m. — Kelly Edward Munden, for investigation of DOC violation.
Saturday
9:28 p.m. — David Lopez, for investigation of controlled substance possession and drug paraphernalia.
College Place Police
Sunday
5:35 p.m. — Tyler William Reeve, for investigation of DOC violation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Washington State Patrol
Today
1:13 a.m. — Thomas James Callahan, for investigation of DUI.
Milton-Freewater Police
Friday
10:40 p.m. — Keri Lee Gregerson, for investigation of DUII.
Thursday
6:56 p.m. — Alexis Gutierrez, for investigation of being a fugitive.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla Fire District 4
Sunday
8:20 a.m. — 20-by-40-foot shed/barn fire, 1407 Bussell Road; no injuries, cause unknown, likely total loss. College Place Fire Department assisted and cleared at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday
7:50 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Scenic Loop and Mill Creek roads; no hospital transports.