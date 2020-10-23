FIRE RUNS

East Umatilla Fire and Rescue

Thursday

8:04 p.m. — Cabin reported on fire, but found to be a controlled slash pile, intersection of Clark Road and State Route 204, Weston.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

5:29 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 13000 block of Dodd Road, Burbank.

Sunday

10:07 a.m. — Malicious mischief investigation, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Waitsburg.

Oct. 18

9:26 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block of Warren Street, Waitsburg.

Oct. 14

12:03 p.m. — Burglary, 2900 block of Lyons Ferry Road.

Umatilla County

Thursday

7:50 a.m. — Alarm triggered, Bank of Eastern Oregon, 310 E. Main St., Athena.

3:06 p.m. — Burglary, South Franklin Street, Weston.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

6:48 a.m. — Burglary, 1300 block of College Street.

12:32 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block of Hafford Street.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

5:49 p.m. — Alexis Gutierrez Lara, 20, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of a DOC violation.

Umatilla County

Thursday

5:43 p.m. — Nicholas J. Plueard, 21, of Weston for investigation of unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Bail set at $15,000.

Walla Walla

Today

7:13 a.m. — Alexander R. Phillips, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault involving domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief involving domestic violence.

Thursday

9:50 a.m. — Jason R. Paluso, for investigation of a felony drug violation, third-degree driving with a suspended license and use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

11:55 a.m. — Seth J. Berry, for investigation of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault involving domestic violence and violation of a no contact or protection order.

 

