FIRE RUNS
East Umatilla Fire and Rescue
Thursday
8:04 p.m. — Cabin reported on fire, but found to be a controlled slash pile, intersection of Clark Road and State Route 204, Weston.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
5:29 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 13000 block of Dodd Road, Burbank.
Sunday
10:07 a.m. — Malicious mischief investigation, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Waitsburg.
Oct. 18
9:26 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block of Warren Street, Waitsburg.
Oct. 14
12:03 p.m. — Burglary, 2900 block of Lyons Ferry Road.
Umatilla County
Thursday
7:50 a.m. — Alarm triggered, Bank of Eastern Oregon, 310 E. Main St., Athena.
3:06 p.m. — Burglary, South Franklin Street, Weston.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
6:48 a.m. — Burglary, 1300 block of College Street.
12:32 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block of Hafford Street.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
5:49 p.m. — Alexis Gutierrez Lara, 20, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of a DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Thursday
5:43 p.m. — Nicholas J. Plueard, 21, of Weston for investigation of unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Bail set at $15,000.
Walla Walla
Today
7:13 a.m. — Alexander R. Phillips, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault involving domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief involving domestic violence.
Thursday
9:50 a.m. — Jason R. Paluso, for investigation of a felony drug violation, third-degree driving with a suspended license and use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
11:55 a.m. — Seth J. Berry, for investigation of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault involving domestic violence and violation of a no contact or protection order.