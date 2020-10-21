LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
11:56 a.m. — A local debit card was used without permission in Tacoma.
8:12 p.m. — A person reported being threatened, 1900 block of Sunset Drive.
Walla Walla County
Monday
7:10 a.m. — Construction site broken into but nothing apparently taken, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mill Creek Project office, 3211 Reservoir Road, Walla Walla.
8:38 a.m. — Graffiti on maintenance shed at Walla Walla Farm Labor Homes, 133 Farmland Road, south of College Place.
3:17 p.m. — Victim reported his identity used fraudulently to pull out a loan, 400 block of Conrad Road, Touchet.
Friday
1:47 a.m. — An electrical power transformer was reportedly damaged intentionally at the Wallula substation, 90 Wallula Game Department Road.
Thursday
3:30 p.m. — A loan was reportedly taken out fraudulently using someone else’s identity at a Burbank business, 700 block of Tumbleweed Lane.
Oct. 10
11:49 a.m. — Vehicle hit a mailbox and drove away from the scene, 1400 block of Bussell Road, west of College Place.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
1:21 p.m. — Fraud and/or forgery reported, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:02 p.m. — Trespassing reported, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Today
4:30 a.m. — Erick J. Nieto, for investigation of aggravated assault of a public official and fourth-degree assault, bail set at $25,000.