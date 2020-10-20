LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

7:55 p.m. — Vandalism, 900 block of South Ninth Avenue.

4:27 p.m. — Report of online fraud, 100 block of North Bellevue Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

4:42 p.m. — Report of punctured tires on a vehicle, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Waitsburg.

4:35 p.m. Burglary reported, 7000 block of State Route 124, Prescott.

Oct. 12

12:09 a.m. — Theft of trailer reported, 17500 block of U.S. Highway 12, Waitsburg.

Umatilla County

Today

12:09 a.m. — Vandalism on South Broad Street, Weston.

Monday

10:37 p.m. — Prowler on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.

2:27 p.m. — Trespass on Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

7:40 a.m. — Theft on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Monday

3:30 p.m. — David Garza Mercado, on investigation of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

10:54 p.m. — Dennis Snyder, 67, Weston, for investigation of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

10:14 p.m. — Cody S. O’Grady, 31, on investigation of Washington state felony warrant.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Sunday

6:19 a.m. — Small fire reported, 1200 block of West Moore Street.

Saturday

4:03 p.m. — Fire reported in neighbor’s yard, 500 block of Washington Street.

Friday

11:15 p.m. — Report of a house catching fire during a controlled burning of weeds. Fire was out when firefighters arrived, 2200 block of Garrison Street.

4:36 p.m. — Burn complaint, 900 block of Penrose Avenue.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.

Tags

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.

Reporter

Jeremy Burnham covers education and Columbia County for the Union-Bulletin. He is a recent graduate of Eastern Washington University, where he studied journalism, and is an Eastern Eagle fanatic.