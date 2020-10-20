LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
7:55 p.m. — Vandalism, 900 block of South Ninth Avenue.
4:27 p.m. — Report of online fraud, 100 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
4:42 p.m. — Report of punctured tires on a vehicle, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Waitsburg.
4:35 p.m. Burglary reported, 7000 block of State Route 124, Prescott.
Oct. 12
12:09 a.m. — Theft of trailer reported, 17500 block of U.S. Highway 12, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Today
12:09 a.m. — Vandalism on South Broad Street, Weston.
Monday
10:37 p.m. — Prowler on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:27 p.m. — Trespass on Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:40 a.m. — Theft on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Monday
3:30 p.m. — David Garza Mercado, on investigation of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
10:54 p.m. — Dennis Snyder, 67, Weston, for investigation of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:14 p.m. — Cody S. O’Grady, 31, on investigation of Washington state felony warrant.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Sunday
6:19 a.m. — Small fire reported, 1200 block of West Moore Street.
Saturday
4:03 p.m. — Fire reported in neighbor’s yard, 500 block of Washington Street.
Friday
11:15 p.m. — Report of a house catching fire during a controlled burning of weeds. Fire was out when firefighters arrived, 2200 block of Garrison Street.
4:36 p.m. — Burn complaint, 900 block of Penrose Avenue.