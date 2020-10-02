LAW ENFORCEMENT
Oregon State Police
Thursday
7:17 p.m. — Car struck an elk on Highway 11 near Adams. Two Milton-Freewater residents — Sally Lowery, 35, and Levi Wilson, 35 — in the car were uninjured but the injured elk had to be shot. The vehicle was totaled.
Walla Walla
Thursday
7:17 a.m. — Theft, 1100 block of West Chestnut Street.
9:57 a.m. — Theft, yard sale items stolen off front porch, 00 block of Lenore Street.
4:40 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block of South Third Avenue.
5:05 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block of Juniper Street.
Sept. 7
10:06 a.m. — Vehicle keyed in parking lot, Quality Inn and Suites, 520 N. Second Ave.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
5:01 p.m. — Theft, bicycles stolen from backyard, 100 block of Northeast Birch Avenue.
ARRESTS
Washington State Patrol
Thursday
7:02 p.m. — Brianna Russell, for investigation of DUI and reckless endangerment.
Walla Walla
Today
3:29 a.m. — Tommy J. Devine, for investigation of a DOC violation, attempting to elude a police vehicle, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license and failure to comply. Bond set at $600.
Thursday
8:45 a.m. — Domonic J. Meyer, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
11:13 a.m. — Sherrad J. Lahd, for investigation of a DOC violation.
12:50 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of a DOC violation.