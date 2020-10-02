LAW ENFORCEMENT

Oregon State Police

Thursday

7:17 p.m. — Car struck an elk on Highway 11 near Adams. Two Milton-Freewater residents — Sally Lowery, 35, and Levi Wilson, 35 — in the car were uninjured but the injured elk had to be shot. The vehicle was totaled.

Walla Walla

Thursday

7:17 a.m. — Theft, 1100 block of West Chestnut Street.

9:57 a.m. — Theft, yard sale items stolen off front porch, 00 block of Lenore Street.

4:40 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block of South Third Avenue.

5:05 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block of Juniper Street.

Sept. 7

10:06 a.m. — Vehicle keyed in parking lot, Quality Inn and Suites, 520 N. Second Ave.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

5:01 p.m. — Theft, bicycles stolen from backyard, 100 block of Northeast Birch Avenue.

ARRESTS

Washington State Patrol

Thursday

7:02 p.m. — Brianna Russell, for investigation of DUI and reckless endangerment.

Walla Walla

Today

3:29 a.m. — Tommy J. Devine, for investigation of a DOC violation, attempting to elude a police vehicle, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license and failure to comply. Bond set at $600.

Thursday

8:45 a.m. — Domonic J. Meyer, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

11:13 a.m. — Sherrad J. Lahd, for investigation of a DOC violation.

12:50 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of a DOC violation.

 

