LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

8:52 p.m. — Bicycle stolen from 100 block of North Wilbur Avenue.

5:30 p.m. — Siding on house damaged in 1100 block of West Chestnut Street.

Saturday

10:30 a.m. — Vehicle stolen on 100 block of South Wilbur Avenue.

10:17 a.m. — Burglary in 200 block of East Main Street.

8:56 a.m. — Muffler stolen from vehicle in 500 block of Willow Street.

Friday

12:47 p.m. — Gang graffiti spray painted on building in 200 block of West Cherry Street.

10:57 a.m. — Graffiti spray painted in restroom in 00 block of Division Street.

10:30 a.m. — Graffiti spray painted on fence in alley in the 300 block of Tucannon Street.

8:43 a.m. — Theft at Red Lion Inn and Suites, 325 E. Main St.

College Place

Today

7:08 a.m. — Parked vehicle hit overnight, 600 block of West Whitman Drive.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

10:11 a.m. — Honda dirt bike stolen overnight in 600 block of Evans Street.

Umatilla County

Today

12:59 a.m. — Trespass at Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

9:45 p.m. — Parked vehicle hit at Kelly’s Restaurant & Lounge, 84509 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Driver left scene without identifying.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Sunday

7:47 p.m. — Benjamin Garcia Jr., for investigation of unlawful imprisonment, indecent liberties, human trafficking and rape.

College Place

Saturday

4:23 p.m. — Sierra N. Hoskins, for investigation of two counts of burglary.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

2:48 p.m. — Mario Del Carmen Azcunaga, 59, for investigation of DUII.

Washington State Patrol

Saturday

4:15 p.m. — Dalton Bennett, on investigation of felony Department of Corrections violation.

Fire Runs

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

5:52 p.m. — City and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire District departments responded to house fire on Old Milton Highway. The building was burned to the ground when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. No further information was available.

 

