LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
8:52 p.m. — Bicycle stolen from 100 block of North Wilbur Avenue.
5:30 p.m. — Siding on house damaged in 1100 block of West Chestnut Street.
Saturday
10:30 a.m. — Vehicle stolen on 100 block of South Wilbur Avenue.
10:17 a.m. — Burglary in 200 block of East Main Street.
8:56 a.m. — Muffler stolen from vehicle in 500 block of Willow Street.
Friday
12:47 p.m. — Gang graffiti spray painted on building in 200 block of West Cherry Street.
10:57 a.m. — Graffiti spray painted in restroom in 00 block of Division Street.
10:30 a.m. — Graffiti spray painted on fence in alley in the 300 block of Tucannon Street.
8:43 a.m. — Theft at Red Lion Inn and Suites, 325 E. Main St.
College Place
Today
7:08 a.m. — Parked vehicle hit overnight, 600 block of West Whitman Drive.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
10:11 a.m. — Honda dirt bike stolen overnight in 600 block of Evans Street.
Umatilla County
Today
12:59 a.m. — Trespass at Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
9:45 p.m. — Parked vehicle hit at Kelly’s Restaurant & Lounge, 84509 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Driver left scene without identifying.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Sunday
7:47 p.m. — Benjamin Garcia Jr., for investigation of unlawful imprisonment, indecent liberties, human trafficking and rape.
College Place
Saturday
4:23 p.m. — Sierra N. Hoskins, for investigation of two counts of burglary.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
2:48 p.m. — Mario Del Carmen Azcunaga, 59, for investigation of DUII.
Washington State Patrol
Saturday
4:15 p.m. — Dalton Bennett, on investigation of felony Department of Corrections violation.
Fire Runs
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
5:52 p.m. — City and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire District departments responded to house fire on Old Milton Highway. The building was burned to the ground when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. No further information was available.