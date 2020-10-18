ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Friday
4:54 a.m. — Cristofer J. Lopez Vasquez, 26, of Walla Walla for investigation of a DOC violation, three counts of failure to appear in court and possession of meth. Bail set at $250,000.
Walla Walla
Friday
2:46 a.m. — Antonio M. Munoz, for investigation of attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended license, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and three counts of failure to comply. Bail set at $1,100.
4:10 a.m. — Manuel J. Nunez, for investigation of driving while intoxicated.
1:46 p.m. — Francisco E. Perez, for investigation of second-degree theft involving vehicle prowling, second-degree possession of stolen property, forgery, second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft involving embezzlement.
3:45 p.m. — Daryl A. Wilson, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to comply. Bail set at $2,000.
4:04 p.m. — Samantha G. Hernandez, for investigation of second-degree possession of stolen property.