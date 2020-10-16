FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

8:08 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, partially blocking, no injuries, intersection of Newell and South Park streets.

9:33 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, partially blocking, no injuries, intersection of South Ninth Avenue and West Alder Street.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

1:15 p.m. — Bike reported stolen, no location given.

2:46 p.m. — Possible theft of prescription drugs reported, 1400 block of The Dalles Military Road.

Sunday

10:04 a.m. — An RV storage lot was broken into and numerous RVs were ransacked, Storage Quest Self Storage, 2340 Melrose St.

Umatilla County

Thursday

1:45 p.m. — Burglary reported, Humbert Refuse and Recycling, 54841 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

2:18 p.m. — Trespassing reported, Southeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater.

Wednesday

12:34 p.m. — Trespassing reported on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

11:11 p.m. — Cayetano Hernandez-Hernandez, for investigation of residential burglary and violation of a no contact order.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

9:25 a.m. — Justin C.D. Lambert, for investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes while having a previous sex-related felony.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

10:59 a.m. — Andrew D. Moses, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

5:10 p.m. — Marcial Tiscareno Jr., 32, of Milton-Freewater, for investigation of possession of meth.

 

Tags

Jedidiah Maynes is the managing editor of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine. He also writes about business news in the Valley and covers a variety of others topics on occasion. He enjoys making music and puns.