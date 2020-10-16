FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
8:08 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, partially blocking, no injuries, intersection of Newell and South Park streets.
9:33 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, partially blocking, no injuries, intersection of South Ninth Avenue and West Alder Street.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:15 p.m. — Bike reported stolen, no location given.
2:46 p.m. — Possible theft of prescription drugs reported, 1400 block of The Dalles Military Road.
Sunday
10:04 a.m. — An RV storage lot was broken into and numerous RVs were ransacked, Storage Quest Self Storage, 2340 Melrose St.
Umatilla County
Thursday
1:45 p.m. — Burglary reported, Humbert Refuse and Recycling, 54841 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
2:18 p.m. — Trespassing reported, Southeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
Wednesday
12:34 p.m. — Trespassing reported on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
11:11 p.m. — Cayetano Hernandez-Hernandez, for investigation of residential burglary and violation of a no contact order.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
9:25 a.m. — Justin C.D. Lambert, for investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes while having a previous sex-related felony.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
10:59 a.m. — Andrew D. Moses, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
5:10 p.m. — Marcial Tiscareno Jr., 32, of Milton-Freewater, for investigation of possession of meth.