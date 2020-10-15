FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Today
5:05 a.m. — A tree limb fell and knocked down power lines into a yard. Pacific Power responded to repair lines and restore power to the house in the 600 block of South First Avenue.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
4:53 p.m. — Package reportedly stolen, 800 block of Biscuit Ridge Road, Waitsburg.
8:24 p.m. — Threats and/or harassment reported via Facebook, 700 block of Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:05 p.m. — Nicholas J. Beckman, for investigation of a DOC violation, possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of someone else’s identification.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
4:12 p.m. — Joey A. Crooke, for investigation of a DOC violation.
College Place
Wednesday
11:19 a.m. — John S. Gertsch, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
4:59 p.m. — Danny R. Nelson, for investigation of being a fugitive and unlawful possession of meth.