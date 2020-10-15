FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Today

5:05 a.m. — A tree limb fell and knocked down power lines into a yard. Pacific Power responded to repair lines and restore power to the house in the 600 block of South First Avenue.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

4:53 p.m. — Package reportedly stolen, 800 block of Biscuit Ridge Road, Waitsburg.

8:24 p.m. — Threats and/or harassment reported via Facebook, 700 block of Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

1:05 p.m. — Nicholas J. Beckman, for investigation of a DOC violation, possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of someone else’s identification.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

4:12 p.m. — Joey A. Crooke, for investigation of a DOC violation.

College Place

Wednesday

11:19 a.m. — John S. Gertsch, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

4:59 p.m. — Danny R. Nelson, for investigation of being a fugitive and unlawful possession of meth.

 

