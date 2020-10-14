LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

5:48 p.m. — Assault, 900 block of North Ninth Avenue.

11:29 a.m. — Theft, 500 block of South Ninth Avenue.

10:26 a.m. — Theft, 200 block of West Stahl Avenue.

10:04 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block of West Main Street.

Monday

2:57 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1500 block of Olive Street.

11:35 — Vehicle theft, 500 block of South Division Street

9:01 a.m. — Theft, 400 block of West Main Street.

College Place

Today

6:07 a.m. — Hit and run reported, parked vehicle struck, Southeast Sixth Street and Southeast Elm Avenue.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Tuesday

11:23 a.m. — Kelly L. Daniel, for investigation of forgery, theft, identity theft and possession of stolen property.

11:26 a.m. — James L. McCarthy, for investigation of forgery, theft, identity theft and possession of stolen property.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

4:00 p.m. — Jesse M. Grandstaff, for investigation of a DOC violation and possession of a controlled substance.

 

Reporter

Jeremy Burnham covers education and Columbia County for the Union-Bulletin. He is a recent graduate of Eastern Washington University, where he studied journalism, and is an Eastern Eagle fanatic.