LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
5:48 p.m. — Assault, 900 block of North Ninth Avenue.
11:29 a.m. — Theft, 500 block of South Ninth Avenue.
10:26 a.m. — Theft, 200 block of West Stahl Avenue.
10:04 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block of West Main Street.
Monday
2:57 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1500 block of Olive Street.
11:35 — Vehicle theft, 500 block of South Division Street
9:01 a.m. — Theft, 400 block of West Main Street.
College Place
Today
6:07 a.m. — Hit and run reported, parked vehicle struck, Southeast Sixth Street and Southeast Elm Avenue.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
11:23 a.m. — Kelly L. Daniel, for investigation of forgery, theft, identity theft and possession of stolen property.
11:26 a.m. — James L. McCarthy, for investigation of forgery, theft, identity theft and possession of stolen property.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
4:00 p.m. — Jesse M. Grandstaff, for investigation of a DOC violation and possession of a controlled substance.