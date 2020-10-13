LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Today
7:55 a.m. — 00 block of Northwest B Street. Vehicle reportedly entered overnight, items stolen.
Umatilla County
Monday
4:57 p.m. — Vehicle hit and damaged building, then left the scene, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:37 a.m. — Burglary reported on Camp Road, Weston.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
1 a.m. — Michael W. Nailleux, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude police.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
5:17 p.m. — Salvador Soto Herrara, 56, for investigation of possession of methamphetamine.
2:57 p.m. — Jose E. Salvador Cervantes, 37, for investigation of felony parole violation.
1:04 p.m. — Jesus R. Garcia Lopez, 40, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
11:50 a.m. — Jonathan J. Price, 38, for investigation of felony parole violation.
11:36 a.m. — Estevan J. Martinez, 28, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Monday
4:30 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision at West Rose Street and North Ninth Avenue, no transport.
7:23 a.m. — Responded to a single-vehicle rollover at West U.S. Highway 12 and Second Avenue, no transport.
Saturday
2:48 p.m. — Flames at top of pole outside of Mike Harvey’s Plumbing, 1024 S. Second Ave.
2:12 p.m. — Power pole on fire, 615 W. Main St.