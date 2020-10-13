LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Today

7:55 a.m. — 00 block of Northwest B Street. Vehicle reportedly entered overnight, items stolen.

Umatilla County

Monday

4:57 p.m. — Vehicle hit and damaged building, then left the scene, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:37 a.m. — Burglary reported on Camp Road, Weston.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Monday

1 a.m. — Michael W. Nailleux, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude police.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

5:17 p.m. — Salvador Soto Herrara, 56, for investigation of possession of methamphetamine.

2:57 p.m. — Jose E. Salvador Cervantes, 37, for investigation of felony parole violation.

1:04 p.m. — Jesus R. Garcia Lopez, 40, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

11:50 a.m. — Jonathan J. Price, 38, for investigation of felony parole violation.

11:36 a.m. — Estevan J. Martinez, 28, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Monday

4:30 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision at West Rose Street and North Ninth Avenue, no transport.

7:23 a.m. — Responded to a single-vehicle rollover at West U.S. Highway 12 and Second Avenue, no transport.

Saturday

2:48 p.m. — Flames at top of pole outside of Mike Harvey’s Plumbing, 1024 S. Second Ave.

2:12 p.m. — Power pole on fire, 615 W. Main St.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.

Tags

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.