LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

1:50 p.m. —Theft of license plate, 1800 block of Isaacs Avenue.

Saturday

11:09 p.m. — Assault, 200 block of West Maple Street.

10:59 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block North Madison Street.

2:57 a.m. — Assault, 900 block of Martin Drive.

Friday

11:00 a.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 500 block of Pleasant Street.

Oct. 6

3:19 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 200 block of West Alder Street.

Sept. 22

3:11 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of South Wilbur Avenue.

Umatilla County

Sunday

12:56 p.m. — Trespass, Southeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

9:51 p.m. — Trespass, Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

8:03 p.m. — Disturbance, Athena Grocery, 313 E. Main St..

2:24 p.m. — Theft, Ranch and Home, 85342 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Sunday

12:57 a.m. — Jenean A. Lucero, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and third-degree assault.

Department of Corrections

Sunday

10:21 p.m. — Kyle E. Nichols, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Saturday

7:40 p.m. — Trevaughn D. Abernathy, for investigation of a DOC violation.

5:30 p.m. — Mary E. Campbell, for investigation of a DOC violation.

2:58 p.m. — Virgil W. Derrick, for investigation of a DOC violation.

 

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.