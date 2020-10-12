LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
1:50 p.m. —Theft of license plate, 1800 block of Isaacs Avenue.
Saturday
11:09 p.m. — Assault, 200 block of West Maple Street.
10:59 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block North Madison Street.
2:57 a.m. — Assault, 900 block of Martin Drive.
Friday
11:00 a.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 500 block of Pleasant Street.
Oct. 6
3:19 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 200 block of West Alder Street.
Sept. 22
3:11 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of South Wilbur Avenue.
Umatilla County
Sunday
12:56 p.m. — Trespass, Southeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
9:51 p.m. — Trespass, Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
8:03 p.m. — Disturbance, Athena Grocery, 313 E. Main St..
2:24 p.m. — Theft, Ranch and Home, 85342 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Sunday
12:57 a.m. — Jenean A. Lucero, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and third-degree assault.
Department of Corrections
Sunday
10:21 p.m. — Kyle E. Nichols, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Saturday
7:40 p.m. — Trevaughn D. Abernathy, for investigation of a DOC violation.
5:30 p.m. — Mary E. Campbell, for investigation of a DOC violation.
2:58 p.m. — Virgil W. Derrick, for investigation of a DOC violation.