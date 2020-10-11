FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

12:10 p.m. — A single-vehicle crash involved a car rolling onto its side at the intersection of Melrose and Figueroa streets. The driver did not report any injuries. Washington State Patrol investigated. No charges were reported.

ARRESTS

College Place

Friday

2:10 p.m. — Daniel A. Rhoads, for investigation of second-degree burglary and unlawful factoring of a credit card.

Walla Walla County

Friday

5 p.m. — Deleon J. Ruiz, for investigation of second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Columbia County

Thursday

8:02 a.m. — Ramona L. Douglas, for investigation of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault involving domestic violence.

 

