FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
10:51 p.m. — Vehicle fire, 1200 block of North Ninth Avenue. A truck with multiple leaks got stuck in a field and caught fire while the driver tried to get it loose. Engine block was on fire and extinguished by firefighters. Estimated damage at $3,500. No injuries.
Sunday
9:20 a.m. — An old, handmade minibike was reportedly on fire on some railroad tracks near the intersection of North 13th Avenue and Abadie Street. A small fire on its front tire was out by the time firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire was not known, and the owner did not come forward. Police are investigating.
Friday
9:59 p.m. — Three-car crash, no reported injuries, intersection of Melrose Street and Wellington Avenue.
ARRESTS
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10 a.m. — Todd E. Burwell, for investigation of a DOC violation.
10:02 a.m. — Tyler J. Hays, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Today
2:59 a.m. — Lexie M. Ramirez, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Wednesay
10:22 a.m. — Jaime Torres Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
2:48 p.m. — Gerardo Gonzalez Ortiz, for investigation of first-degree child molestation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:15 a.m. — Theft, East Currant Street, Athena.
12:33 p.m. — Burglary, near intersection of Pikes Peak and Foster roads, east of Milton-Freewater.
7:51 p.m. — Car ran into cow in roadway, damage to cow and car unknown, near intersection of Fruitvale Road and Highway 332, northwest of Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8 a.m. — Trump flag damaged, 1200 block of East Isaacs Avenue.
3:15 p.m. — Bike stolen from porch, 700 block of Washington Street.
3:34 p.m. — Backpack stolen, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.
8:50 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Walla Walla Country Club, 1390 Country Club Road.
Sept. 22
12:35 p.m. — Small business loan taken out under someone else’s name, 1000 block of Home Court.