LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Thursday
1:44 p.m. — The window on a shed was broken and items inside were stolen, 00 block of Northeast C Street.
Umatilla County
Thursday
1:08 p.m. — Theft, East Second Street, Weston.
3:55 p.m. — Half of a bed's box-spring mattress was reportedly stolen, North Fourth Street, Athena.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
11:30 a.m. — Leslie J. Brown, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
10:08 a.m. — Timothy J. Testerman, for investigation of second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
10:48 a.m. — Max A. Wilson, 21, for investigation of a post-prison supervision violation.