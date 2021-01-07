LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Thursday

1:44 p.m. — The window on a shed was broken and items inside were stolen, 00 block of Northeast C Street.

Umatilla County

Thursday

1:08 p.m. — Theft, East Second Street, Weston.

3:55 p.m. — Half of a bed's box-spring mattress was reportedly stolen, North Fourth Street, Athena.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

11:30 a.m. — Leslie J. Brown, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

10:08 a.m. — Timothy J. Testerman, for investigation of second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

10:48 a.m. — Max A. Wilson, 21, for investigation of a post-prison supervision violation.

 

