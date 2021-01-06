LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
10:06 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block of Hobson Street.
College Place
Tuesday
1:19 p.m. — Basement window broken, tools stolen, 600 block of Southwest Blade Avenue.
11:24 a.m. — Construction tools stolen, 100 block of Southwest Silverstar Lane.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
11:32 a.m. — Catalytic converters stolen, U.S. Highway 12, Touchet.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
9:31 p.m. — Harassment, Steen Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:57 a.m. — Assault, North Fourth Street, Athena.
Arrests
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
1:00 p.m. — Tommy James Devine, for investigation of DOC violation.
Walla Walla
Wednesday
6:11 a.m. — Ronald Henry Mitchell, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
1:22 a.m. — Jesse McCaw Grandstaff, for investigation of DOC violation.
Tuesday
9:50 p.m. — Devon Ronald Paul Millar, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
College Place
Wednesday
1:56 p.m. — Keilsee Kayelynn Leisle for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Wednesday
2:12 a.m. — Power line down in roadway, 900 block of South Division Street.