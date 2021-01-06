LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

10:06 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block of Hobson Street.

College Place

Tuesday

1:19 p.m. — Basement window broken, tools stolen, 600 block of Southwest Blade Avenue.

11:24 a.m. — Construction tools stolen, 100 block of Southwest Silverstar Lane.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

11:32 a.m. — Catalytic converters stolen, U.S. Highway 12, Touchet.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

9:31 p.m. — Harassment, Steen Road, Milton-Freewater.

7:57 a.m. — Assault, North Fourth Street, Athena.

Arrests

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

1:00 p.m. — Tommy James Devine, for investigation of DOC violation.

Walla Walla

Wednesday

6:11 a.m. — Ronald Henry Mitchell, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

1:22 a.m. — Jesse McCaw Grandstaff, for investigation of DOC violation.

Tuesday

9:50 p.m. —  Devon Ronald Paul Millar, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

College Place

Wednesday

1:56 p.m. — Keilsee Kayelynn Leisle for investigation of DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Wednesday

2:12 a.m. — Power line down in roadway, 900 block of South Division Street.

 

Reporter

Jeremy Burnham covers education and Columbia County for the Union-Bulletin. He is a recent graduate of Eastern Washington University, where he studied journalism, and is an Eastern Eagle fanatic.