LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
11:56 a.m. — Vehicle prowl in 500 block of Juniper St.
9:52 a.m. — Burglary reported at Garden Court Apartments, 420 W. Alder St.
Walla Walla County
Monday
3:53 p.m. — Burglary in 11000 block Lower Waitsburg Road, Prescott.
Umatilla County
Monday
10:10 p.m. — Harassment reported at TAJ Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
9:57 a.m. — Fernando Lara Diaz, 29, for investigation of drug possession, harassment, assault and stalking.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Tuesday
6:02 a.m. — Call to a vehicle collision with a shed at Willow Street and Chase Avenue.
Monday
4:20 p.m. — Fire District 4 responded to two-vehicle collision at intersection of state Route 125 and Old Milton Highway. At 4:43 p.m. a second collision occurred about a quarter mile south. No medical transport was required for either collision.
9:43 a.m. — Responded to large tree limb on road and downed power line at Willow Street and Chase Avenue.