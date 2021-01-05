LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

11:56 a.m. — Vehicle prowl in 500 block of Juniper St.

9:52 a.m. — Burglary reported at Garden Court Apartments, 420 W. Alder St.

Walla Walla County

Monday

3:53 p.m. — Burglary in 11000 block Lower Waitsburg Road, Prescott.

Umatilla County

Monday

10:10 p.m. — Harassment reported at TAJ Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Monday

9:57 a.m. — Fernando Lara Diaz, 29, for investigation of drug possession, harassment, assault and stalking.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Tuesday

6:02 a.m. — Call to a vehicle collision with a shed at Willow Street and Chase Avenue.

Monday

4:20 p.m. — Fire District 4 responded to two-vehicle collision at intersection of state Route 125 and Old Milton Highway. At 4:43 p.m. a second collision occurred about a quarter mile south. No medical transport was required for either collision.

9:43 a.m. — Responded to large tree limb on road and downed power line at Willow Street and Chase Avenue.

