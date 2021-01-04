Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Sunday

11:18 a.m. — Bag of tools stolen from a pickup truck, 1000 block of Hobson Street.

Saturday

11:00 p.m.— Assault, 200 block of Willard Street.

5:00 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1000 block of Hobson Street.

12:00 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block of Hobson Street.

11:33 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Whitman Street.

11:20 a.m. — Leaf blower stolen, 2100 Granite Drive.

11:11 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block of Hobson Street.

10:39 a.m. — Radio stolen from unlocked car, 00 block of South Madison Street.

Friday

4:06 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 2100 block of Granite Drive.

1:12 p.m. — BMX bike stolen from front yard, 200 block of West Sumach Street.

12:11 p.m. — Tools stolen from vehicle, 2100 block of Shale Place.

11:58 a.m. — Tools stolen from unlocked work van, 500 block of Juniper Street.

6:15 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block of Boulder Street.

1:09 a.m. — Stained glass window broken, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 W. Alder St.

Thursday

2:57 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block of East Rose Street.

Tuesday

8:39 p.m. — Theft, T-Mobile store, 524 S. Ninth Ave.

Walla Walla County

Friday

7:45 a.m. — A person drove a vehicle through a fence near the west end of the Walla Walla Regional Airport and left the scene, 2300 Rainier St.

Tuesday

5:07 p.m. — Assault, 800 block of Lovers Lane, Touchet.

1:55 p.m. — Burglary, 9900 block of North Highway 125, Prescott.

7:26 a.m. — Unknown driver struck a telephone pole with vehicle and left the scene, Snake River Drive and Erdman Lane, Burbank.

Dec. 28

9:09 a.m. — Tools stolen from unlocked work van, 800 block of West Whitman Drive, Walla Walla.

7:38 a.m. — Package theft, 00 block of Wayne Court, Burbank.

Dec. 23

4:21 p.m. — Theft/Fraud, 100 block of Jill Marie Street, Burbank.

Umatilla County

Friday

7:58 p.m. — Vehicle accident, no injuries reported, Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Today

9:57 a.m. — Fernando L. Diaz, for investigation of second-degree assault and stalking.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Thursday

1:25 p.m. — Driver hit bicyclist, no injuries reported, Isaacs Avenue and North Wilbur Avenue.

 

